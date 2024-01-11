Galveston police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Heards Lane.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and attempted CPR on the wounded male, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting at this time.