Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
5
Rip Current Statement
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Child Abduction Emergency
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County

Galveston Police K-9 seriously injured during operation with US Marshals Office

By
Published 
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston
Jorka injury article

ALVIN, Texas - A Galveston Police Department K-9 is recovering after being seriously injured during an operation on Thursday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but officials said the operation was a warrant service in the 10200 block of County Road 941B in Alvin.

SUGGESTED: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting women he met online, took to Houston bars

Officials said during the warrant execution, Galveston Police Department K-9 'Jorka' sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Westbury Animal Hospital for treatment. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

‘Jorka’ is said to be in stable condition at this time. 

No other details have been released. 