A Galveston Police Department K-9 is recovering after being seriously injured during an operation on Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the operation was a warrant service in the 10200 block of County Road 941B in Alvin.

Officials said during the warrant execution, Galveston Police Department K-9 'Jorka' sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Westbury Animal Hospital for treatment.

‘Jorka’ is said to be in stable condition at this time.

No other details have been released.