Galveston murderer comes to Harris County for second murder trial

A Galveston jury convicted 24-year-old Devan Jordon of Capital Murder Monday. The jury deliberated for two and a half hours before finding Jordan guilty for the shooting death of Jeffrey Johnson at his home in League City in June 2021.

The conviction follows a months-long crime spree in 2021 that included numerous armed robberies by a gang that followed victims from expensive restaurants to their homes where they were robbed at gunpoint, according to Galveston County.

SUGGESTED: 21-year-old man free on multiple felony bonds accused of committing capital murder when he should be in court

During that same crime spree, Harris County says Jordon killed Josh Sandoval just two weeks before Johnson was killed. In both cases, authorities say that Jordon and other defendants followed the victims to their homes to attempt to rob them, saying Jordon is responsible for killing both Johnson and Sandoval in the botched robberies.

Now, Jordon is set to be moved back to Harris County to face the capital murder charge for Sandoval. The case is expected to go to trial.

Sandoval's older sister, Aimee Castillo, was in the courtroom Monday when the jury came back with their verdict.

"When I heard it, they told us we couldn't react. I just mouthed thank you and started crying," she said.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

It's been three and a half years since her brother was killed and she says the alleged killer shouldn't have been on the streets in the first place.

"If the court system was doing the correct job, their job, he wouldn't have been out," she said.

In 2022, our Randy Wallace found in his Breaking Bond series that Jordon was out on multiple felony bonds when the killings happened.

Records show that even after Jordon was charged and arrested in both capital murder cases - both a Harris County and Glaveston County judge granted him a bond - which he posted.

Jordon was out on multiple bonds totaling $1.6 million up until the Galveston trial started on October 28.

There is no official trial date set for his Harris County case, but records indicate he has now been denied bond.