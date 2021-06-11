Man fatally shot in League City after robbery suspects followed him from Houston restaurant: police

article

The League City Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Thursday night.



League City police said they received calls of a possible robbery in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man, later identified as Jeffrey Johnson, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage.



Police said Johnson was taken to the hospital where he died overnight.



An investigation revealed that Johnson and his wife were returning to League City from The Capital Grille on Westheimer in Houston, police stated.

Police said surveillance video showed a white Ford SUV following the victims into their subdivision.



Police believe the suspect vehicle followed the victims from Houston and attempted to rob Johnson at his home.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Witnesses reported to police that three males wearing dark clothing fled the scene on foot.



League City police are asking citizens in the area to check their surveillance video and contact Detective Shaw at (281) 554-1882 if they have any information related to the case.

