"You are a disgrace": Former Harris County commissioner blasts Democrats over crime wave

A heavy dose of heartbreak front and center, once again, at Harris County Commissioners Court.

The sister and mother of murder victim Josh Sandoval pleading for an immediate end to the release of violent, repeat offenders on low-cost bond.

"My brother Josh should still be alive today. The criminal justice system in Harris County is broken," said Aimee Castillo, Sandoval's sister.

"I think the criminal justice system is just a revolving door. They murder, they go in, and they come out, and they go in. I think it's a horrible thing," said Glenda Martin, Sandoval's Mother. "It's Joshua today, but it could very well be your family member tomorrow. And what we need to understand, it's not a race issue. It's a moral issue."

BREAKING BOND: MORE OF FOX 26'S ONGOING SERIES ON CRIMINALS OUT ON BOND

The outcry over the ongoing crime wave and erosion of community safety would continue at Commissioner's Court and in dramatic fashion.

Speaking publicly, and in person, former Commissioner Steve Radack returned to attack the Democratic majority, blaming the trio for the breakdown of law and order in Harris County and accusing each of "having blood on their hands."

"Let me just express this as sincerely as I can, you are a disgrace. I never dreamed after 32 years on this court that there would be three members of this court, Hidalgo, Garcia and Ellis who would kiss the rears of hardened criminals, who victimize law-abiding citizens, including law enforcement officers," said Radack.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"You are spending money everywhere on the dumbest things, but when it gets down to really protecting the citizens of this County you are A-W-O-L. I'm calling on you three to resign from office, so that the healing can begin."

Commissioner Garcia was eager to fire back, accusing Radack of shortchanging criminal justice for decades.

"The fact that Commissioner Radack during his time on Commissioner's Court never funded law enforcement the way it should have been is the reason why that now I'm having to pit $130 million more into their budget that they should have had all along. When I was Sheriff he never approved my budgets," said Garcia.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The commitment to law enforcement and traditional crime control will soon be put to the test.

FOX 26 has learned Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and District Attorney Kim Ogg have requested funding for an additional 1,000 officers in the next budget.