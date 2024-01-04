Coyotes on Galveston Island have piqued the interest of researchers because they carry extinct red wolf genetics.

Researchers and conservationists will hold a town hall meeting next week to discuss these "ghost wolves" and preservation of their habitat.

Galveston coyote (Photo courtesy Julie Caramante)

"There was something very interesting about these animals. But to confirm that suspicion, we sequenced their DNA and compared it to other possible canines and found out that these special fancy coyotes are carrying a substantial amount of red wolf DNA," said Dr. Bridgett vonHoldt, an associate professor at Princeton University.

Galveston coyote (Photo courtesy Charlotte Caldwell)

Dr. vonHoldt and Dr. Kristin Brzeski, an assistant professor at Michigan Tech University, will provide a research update on these unique coyotes at the town hall meeting.

"These Gulf Coast canids, these unique coyotes that have red wolf genetics, and extinct red wolf genetics that now only persist in these individuals, are incredibly important to our understanding of what the historic red wolf was in that region, how do we recover the red wolf," Dr. Brzeski said.

Town hall details

The event will be held at the Moody Gardens Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and is free and open to the public.

"This town hall is to continue the discussion," Dr. Brzeski said. "Continue the discussion into the future to make sure that the habitat persists and the coexistence, and the community understands and continues this amazing support that these animals can continue to thrive as they are through into the future."