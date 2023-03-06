You have a chance to star in a commercial with Houston’s own Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

Gallery Furniture is launching the "Put Your Best Mack Forward" contest for those in the Great Houston area.

Now through March 31, you can submit a 15-30 second video creating your own mock Gallery Furniture commercial. Applicants are asked to do their best impersonations of Mattress Mack’s mannerisms, look and voice while pitching select pieces of furniture. Don’t forget to include some of his classic slogans.

"It always brings a smile to my face when I see the way people imitate the things I regularly say in commercials," Mattress Mack said in a news release. "I think this contest is going to be a lot of fun for everyone who participates, and I can’t wait for my ‘doppelgänger’ to join me on camera in a future Gallery Furniture ad!"

FILE PHOTO. Jim McIngvale throws out the first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Five finalists will be selected after March 31, and the public will be able to vote on the grand prize winner.

To enter and for more information on the contest, visit https://www.galleryfurniture.com/bestmack

The company says everyone who enters will receive $100 off a future Gallery Furniture purchase of $1,000 or more.