Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack

A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois is named it after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.

"Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has always believed in God, country, family, and hard work. Precinct 4 is proud to exemplify these values in our K-9 'Mattress Mack'," the office said in a post on Facebook.

The new member of the Precinct 4 Constable's office even got a visit from Mattress Mack himself.

K-9 Mack's handler is Deputy George Henson. Henson is reported to be a veteran K-9 handler and his new partner is trained in explosive odors to include bombs, firearms, and criminal apprehension.

Both are already on the streets helping make Harris County safe.

K9 "Mattress Mack" was generously donated to Constable Mark Herman’s Office by K9s4Cops.

