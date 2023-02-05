FOUND: Search underway for 3 after their ATV was stuck in the mud, ran out of fuel

A search ended shortly after it began after three young men were last seen at an off-road park in east Harris County after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel.

Details were limited, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a total of four people were at Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach in Crosby sometime Saturday night. At some point, their ATV became stuck in the mud after running out of fuel.

The Sheriff said one of the four walked out, but the three other males, identified only by their ages (17, 21, and 22) stayed with the ATV and as of Sunday, are nowhere to be found.

However, as of 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff confirmed they have been found and are safe.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing.