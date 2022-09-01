Funeral services announced for fallen Harris County Constable Deputy Omar Ursin

article

Funeral services have been set for fallen Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin.

Ursin was shot and killed over the weekend while driving home after picking up food for his family on Sunday evening.

BACKGROUND: Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, kill0ed after picking up food for family: authorities

Visitation for Deputy Ursin will take place Thursday, September 8 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Inspire Church, located at 11727 E. Sam Houston Parkway North in Houston.

Funeral services will also take place on Thursday, September 8 at 11 a.m. also at Inspire Church, located at 11727 E. Sam Houston Parkway North.

Burial will take place at Rosewood Memorial Park in Humble.