Fulshear fire: 2 critically injured in house fire, 2 others hospitalized

A total of four people were injured during a morning house fire in Fulshear on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Fort Bend County authorities said they received a call from a neighbor reporting a fire located at the back of a house on El Dorado Boulevard.

When officials arrived, four people were removed from the home. Two people were airlifted in critical condition and two others were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Investigators and Fulshear Police Department are currently processing the scene to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

No other details were released.