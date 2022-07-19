Authorities warn Fresno-area residents to be alert after deadly dog attack

Fort Bend County authorities say three dogs are still on the loose after a deadly mauling in the Fresno area, and they want residents to be on high alert.

A 71-year-old man was walking to the store on Monday when he was attacked by several dogs in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane, the sheriff’s office says.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities believe seven dogs were involved in the attack, and only four of them have been captured.

Deputies are searching for the dogs, but Sheriff Eric Fagan asks residents in the area to remain cautious until they are found.

"We want everyone to remain vigilant when outdoors," Sheriff Fagan said. "Be sure to keep a close eye on your children and your pets."

District Attorney Brian Middleton says his office is considering charges against those who may be responsible for the attack.

"If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep that dog secured to keep the members in our community safe. And I can tell you as district attorney, if you fail to do that, you will be held accountable," Middleton said.

The sheriff's office, district attorney's office and Fort Bend Animal Services are continuing to investigate.