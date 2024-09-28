Free locks given to families with autistic kids in Fort Bend County

An event was held in Fort Bend County provided families with autistic children to receive some sense of security for their kids.

Sheletta Brundidge, an advocate for increasing awareness of autism, held a Spread Love With Locks campaign at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office where families could pick up a free interior combination door lock.

In the Houston area, a 5-year-old autistic child died in Cypress, the third case in recent months.

Brundidge grew up in Houston's Fifth Ward, and moved to Minnesota with her three autistic children, but came back for the weekend to provide free locks to families so they could help keep their kids safe.

"Kids with autism are always last," Brundidge says. "At my events, kids with autism are first."