5-year-old autistic child found dead in Harris County retention pond

Harris County authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old autistic child died on Sunday.

Details are limited, but officials said the heartbreaking discovery was made in the 20500 block of Keegans Ledge Lane.

Officials said they were called to the area on a report of a missing 5-year-old child.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the child in a nearby retention pond.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.