Houston shooting: Man dies in officer-involved shooting as HPD officers were investigating another incident

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Houston.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Corksie around 2:30 a.m.

Police stated the incident began when Southeast Division officers, who were responding to a separate call, heard gunshots in the area.

Officers then broadcasted the gunfire report and moved toward the area to ensure public safety.

As officers arrived, they found a vehicle with a broken window and a man nearby.

When the man was being questioned, the man displayed a weapon and fired at officers.

Authorities said two officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, and then performed first aid.

The man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

During the search of the area, officials said they found another man with gunsht wounds a few houses away from the officer-involved shooting location, and began giving first aid. However, that man was also pronounced dead on the scene.

The connection between the shootings remains under investigation.

Both officers involved in the shooting are four-year veterans assigned to the Southeast Division and will be placed on administrative leave per policy.

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting and the victim that was later found were described as Black males. No other details were provided.

The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, Crime Scene Unit, Internal Affairs, and the District Attorney’s Office are conducting investigations.