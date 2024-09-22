The Brief A disturbance between family members in Houston resulted in a fatal shooting. One person involved in the incident has been arrested. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



An investigation is underway after a disturbance between family members ended with one person dead.

Houston police said the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Elpyco, just after 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

Officials said when they arrived, they found one man dead inside a home.

Authorities stated that preliminary information suggested a disturbance between two adult family members that led to weapons being produced, with a possible exchange of gunfire.

The other male involved in the incident fled the scene on foot, but later contacted authorities and surrendered.

The exact relationship between the two men is unknown, but they are related, officials said.

