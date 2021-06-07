Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 21 Houston Health Department affiliated sites this week
HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of June 7, 2021. 21 health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.
The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccinations do not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Premier on Woodfair Apartments, 9502 Woodfair Dr, Houston, TX 77036
June 8-9, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Moderna
Royal Beechnut Apartments, 9034 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77036
June 8-9, 2021: 1-5 p.m.
Moderna
Good Neighbor Clinic, 7253 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074
June 10-11, 2021: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pfizer
Supermercado Teloloapan # 12, 9979 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77036
June 11, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Moderna
Food Town, 8800 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099
June 8-11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Moderna
Camz Food Truck & Entertainment Park, 7920 W. Montgomery Houston, TX 77088
June 12, 2021: 3-6 p.m.
Moderna
Taylors of Houston, 13100 S Post Oak Rd STE B, Houston, TX 77045
June 12, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
June 13, 2021: 1-6 p.m.
Moderna
Burns Original BBQ, 8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088
June 11, 2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Historic Oaks of Allen Parkway, 1600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019
June 11, 2021: 4-8 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Burbank Middle School, 315 Berry Rd, Houston, TX 77022
June 12, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Pfizer
Ella J. Baker Montessori School (formerly Woodrow Wilson), 2100 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006
June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pfizer
Fixed Sites
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:
Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.
Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is available with or without appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Appointments are available at https://houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines/ or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.