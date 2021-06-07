Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 21 Houston Health Department affiliated sites this week

article

The Houston Health Department is announcing the schedule for sites offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of June 7, 2021. 21 health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for the week.

The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccinations do not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Premier on Woodfair Apartments, 9502 Woodfair Dr, Houston, TX 77036

June 8-9, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Moderna



Royal Beechnut Apartments, 9034 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77036

June 8-9, 2021: 1-5 p.m.

Moderna



Good Neighbor Clinic, 7253 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074

June 10-11, 2021: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer



Supermercado Teloloapan # 12, 9979 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77036

June 11, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna



Food Town, 8800 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099

June 8-11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Moderna



Camz Food Truck & Entertainment Park, 7920 W. Montgomery Houston, TX 77088

June 12, 2021: 3-6 p.m.

Moderna



Taylors of Houston, 13100 S Post Oak Rd STE B, Houston, TX 77045

June 12, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 13, 2021: 1-6 p.m.

Moderna



Burns Original BBQ, 8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088

June 11, 2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Historic Oaks of Allen Parkway, 1600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

June 11, 2021: 4-8 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Burbank Middle School, 315 Berry Rd, Houston, TX 77022

June 12, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pfizer



Ella J. Baker Montessori School (formerly Woodrow Wilson), 2100 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006

June 12, 2021: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pfizer

Fixed Sites

Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:



Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.



Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.



La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.



Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.



Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.



Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is available with or without appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointments are available at https://houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines/ or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.