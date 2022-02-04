FREE Black History events happening every weekend in Houston during February
HOUSTON - During the month of February, celebrations for Black History Month are underway and in Houston, there will be free events happening every weekend.
According to a press release, BLCK Market will be hosting free events at Avenida Houston and Karbach Brewery, where patrons can expect to shop from more than 50 Black-owned businesses, enjoy live music from local Black artists and enjoy delicious meals from Black-owned food trucks.
"These events are a way to bring all communities together to celebrate Black History, enjoy Black culture, and support Black businesses," BLCK Market founder, J.O. Malone said in a press release.
Here's a look at the dates and times at the following locations:
- 1001 Avenida De Las Americas Houston, TX 77010 - February 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 2032 Karbach St. Houston, TX 77092 - February 6th, 13th, 27th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.