FREE Black History events happening every weekend in Houston during February

During the month of February, celebrations for Black History Month are underway and in Houston, there will be free events happening every weekend.

According to a press release, BLCK Market will be hosting free events at Avenida Houston and Karbach Brewery, where patrons can expect to shop from more than 50 Black-owned businesses, enjoy live music from local Black artists and enjoy delicious meals from Black-owned food trucks.

"These events are a way to bring all communities together to celebrate Black History, enjoy Black culture, and support Black businesses," BLCK Market founder, J.O. Malone said in a press release.

Here's a look at the dates and times at the following locations:

Advertisement