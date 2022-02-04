Expand / Collapse search

FREE Black History events happening every weekend in Houston during February

Black History Month
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting places in Houston, where you can see and support Black excellence, and we hear more from J.O. Malone with BLCK Market, who shares some events happening in the city and how you don't have to just support local businesses during February.

HOUSTON - During the month of February, celebrations for Black History Month are underway and in Houston, there will be free events happening every weekend. 

According to a press release, BLCK Market will be hosting free events at Avenida Houston and Karbach Brewery, where patrons can expect to shop from more than 50 Black-owned businesses, enjoy live music from local Black artists and enjoy delicious meals from Black-owned food trucks. 

 "These events are a way to bring all communities together to celebrate Black History, enjoy Black culture, and support Black businesses," BLCK Market founder, J.O. Malone said in a press release. 

Here's a look at the dates and times at the following locations: 

  • 1001 Avenida De Las Americas Houston, TX 77010 - February 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • 2032 Karbach St. Houston, TX 77092 - February 6th, 13th, 27th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 