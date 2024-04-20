A man who was stopped on the side of the road after his vehicle broke down was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Point West.

According to police, the man and his wife were stopped on the side of the road because of vehicle problems.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Point West.

That’s when he was grazed in the head with a bullet, police say. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say the man and his wife didn’t see the suspect or get a description of the vehicle.

Officers are investigating and searching the area for video.