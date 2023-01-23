One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge.

According to Houston TranStar, the vehicle fire occurred in the northbound lanes shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

MORE: Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy, motorist taken to hospital after crash

A vehicle fire on the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident. SkyFOX aerials showed a burned box truck in a far left lane.

A Life Flight helicopter was also seen landing on the bridge. It transported one person to a hospital.

Life Flight lands on Fred Hartman Bridge

It’s not clear if there were any other injuries.

The lanes of the bridge reopened around 10 a.m.