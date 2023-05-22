What's Happening This Week: May 22-28

FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, May 22-28.

Learn more about the stories below.

One year since Uvalde mass shooting

Families and community members in Uvalde prepare to mark one year since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed on May 24. Officials have asked people from outside the area to stay home and honor the victims from there.

Click here to read more.

Pivotal debt ceiling talks

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to meet face to face on Monday to continue talks over the debt citing. The meeting will be critical as they race to prevent a looming debt crisis.

Click here to read more.

Memorial Day travel

If you’re taking a trip this Memorial Day weekend, you’re not alone. AAA projects more than 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend. A new study finds that three of the deadliest Memorial Day weekend driving cities are in Texas, including Houston, so remember to drive safe.

Click here to read more.