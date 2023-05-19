Three of the deadliest cities for Memorial Day weekend driving are in Texas, and Houston tops the nationwide list, according to a new study by car insurance saving app Jerry.

The study analyzed Memorial Day weekend data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2012 to 2021.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to the study, Houston – the fourth most populous U.S. city – had 38 traffic fatalities in that time period, the most in the nation. Dallas came in second with 33 fatalities, and Chicago was third with 29 deaths. Another Texas city, San Antonio, came in sixth with 25 deaths.

Houston city skyline, Houston, USA. (Photo by: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Texas was also ranked as the state with the most crash fatalities with 462. California came in second, and Florida came in third.

However, Texas did not make the Top 10 for the states with the most fatalities per capita. West Virginia, South Dakota and North Dakota topped that list.

The study reveals that the deadliest day of the Memorial Day weekend is Saturday, while Friday nights see the highest number of fatalities per hour.

According to the study, a blood-alcohol test was conducted in about half of the fatal crashes, and alcohol was involved in 61% of those crashes.

Authorities remind drivers not to drink in drive, have a plan to get home, buckle up, and slow down.

To see more on the study, click here.