FOX 26 asks your top questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine

FOX 26 asked Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine, your top questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

If mRNA vaccines like the ones by Pfizer and Moderna are new, how do we know they are safe?

"We sort of had the technology ready then it was applied to this particular new coronavirus," said Dr. Kulkarni. According to the CDC, mRNA vaccines have been studied for more than a decade.

Can I get COVID-19 from the mRNA vaccine?

No, the mRNA vaccine does contain the live virus. "It's really not the whole viral genome. It's really just that small segment of the viral genome that encodes for the so-called spike protein, which is on the outside of the virus," he said. "That is actually biologically impossible because you're only getting one part of the mRNA so you cannot get the disease."

With a name like Operation Warp Speed, how can people be sure the Pfizer vaccine is safe?

"What I'd like to reassure folks is that before a vaccine can get emergency use authorization from FDA, it still has to go through three phases of trials," Kulkarni explained. "The review process was a little bit expedited but the concept of what was studied was the same as it has always been for other vaccines in the past."



Pfizer clinical trial results can be viewed here.

How long is the Pfizer vaccine good for?

"The honest answer, truthful answer right now is we just don't know," Kulkarni said. "If you look at natural immunity after getting COVID-19, meaning they got over COVID-19, even that is a fluctuating target."