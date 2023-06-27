Independence Day is around the corner and Houston airports are expecting hundreds of thousands of travelers, but are encouraging residents to try and beat the crowds.

This is because the Fourth of July this year falls on a Tuesday, which officials say allows more flexibility for air passengers. In fact, Friday, June 30, organizers say, is expected to be the busiest travel day with more than 155,000 expected passengers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and 46,000 at William P. Hobby Airport.

Compared with a six-day period (June 29-July 4) in previous travel years, both airports are expecting about 1.09 million passengers. Airport officials say that's a 13% increase compared to the six-day period in 2022, and 5% more than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

