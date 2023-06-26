Summer is here, so let the adventures commence and Texans need not look further for the best place to take a road trip!

Researchers at WalletHub looked at all 50 states and compared data ranging from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.

The findings led them to rank Texas nationally as the best state for road tripping. The Lone Star State also found Texas to have the 2nd lowest price of three-star hotel rooms and the third-best average for gas prices.

Additionally, Texas ranked 6th for nightlife options and 7th for the number of attractions.

To read the full report by WalletHub and see how other states compared, click here.