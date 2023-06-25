We all need to just get away sometimes, and traveling is a great way to unwind, but vacations are costly. Thankfully, if you’re in Texas, you’ve got a handful of options to choose from.

RELATED: Houston ranked 8th best city for child-friendly vacations: sur vey | Check out these top summer stargazing destinations

Researchers with FamilyDestinationsGuide.com ran a survey with 3,000 families to find out which affordable destinations they’d most like to visit.

"'Affordable’ does not mean ‘inferior or ‘second-rate,’" Rose Ackermann, of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com explained. "The budget-friendly travel sphere is bursting with choices, offering everything from breathtaking outdoor experiences to cultural immersion, charming local accommodations, and gastronomical delights that won't break the bank."

They discovered a few Texas cities made the top 15, but Galveston was ranked highest in the state, coming in overall as the 5th most affordable vacation destination.

Part of this was due to Galveston also having a variety of attractions like Moody Gardens, an aquarium, a rainforest pyramid, and a discovery museum as well as affordable events and festivals throughout the year like live music performances and food festivals.

MORE: Texas ranked 3rd best state for summer road trips, according to study

Crystal Beach, Texas came in at #8 for most cost-effective, for its similar attributes including community pristine beaches, relaxed atmosphere, and family-friendly experiences that won't strain the budget. The area is also known for fishing, with affordable options for shore fishing or renting a charter boat for a day on the water.

Families can also explore the nearby Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, which offers free admission and opportunities for viewing wildlife and taking nature walks.

Then Port Aransas and Corpus Christi were named 13th and 14th most affordable. Both locations offer sandy beaches but in Port Aransas, residents can enjoy outdoor activities like fishing, birdwatching, or dolphin-watching boat tours.

MORE TRAVEL-RELATED NEWS STORIES

At Corpus Christi, families can visit the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, which showcases a variety of plant species and wildlife. The city also provides family-friendly hotels and vacation rentals that won’t break the bank.

To learn more about the study and how other cities ranked in comparison, click here.