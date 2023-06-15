More people are traveling and living in recreational vehicles or RVs than ever before. Sales soared during the pandemic! Men are typically the drivers, but Christine Swartz wants to drive change and empower women to help them feel safe and comfortable behind the wheel. She calls herself the RV Mama of 4.

Christine says she simply adores road trips with her four children. Her husband wasn’t into the idea at first, so she went out on her own.

SUGGESTED: Houston tornado: Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV

She has been so successful with it, she’s now spreading the message about how to make memories on the road with your family. She’s now teaching men and women how to drive an RV and how to set up RV travel successfully.

"My goal is to help you gain the confidence, knowledge, and skills needed to purchase, drive, and set up your RV from start to finish. I want you to create the life you desire by connecting with nature, spending quality time with your kids or pets without the distractions of a busy life, and engaging in sight-seeing and activities you don’t normally have the opportunity to do," exclaims Christine.

TRAVEL NEWS: Cheez-It-themed rest stop features pump that fills your car with crackers

She invites everyone to join the RV Mama of 4 Adventure & Community, where you will receive the courses, coaching, and community you need to get out there and experience the beauty of the outdoors in a unique way.

FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald took a tour of the RV to get a better idea of what it’s like to fit a family in there comfortably. Christine’s family of 6 does just fine in their 35-footer, but they also have a 45-foot RV.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Then, FOX 26’s Melissa Wilson got behind the wheel and felt empowered that she was able to safely steer around colleagues’ vehicles. Melissa grew up traveling with her family in a pop-up camper, so this was an exciting look at a step up in the camping world!

For more information visit Christine's RV Mama of 4 website.

Click here for Christine’s free ultimate guide to RV'ing solo with the kids,

Visit RV Mama of 4 Facebook Group and YouTube.