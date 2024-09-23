Over the span of just a few months, recent drownings involving autistic children in the Houston area have shed light on the alarming reality that these children are at significantly greater risk of drowning.

According to the Autism Society, drowning is the leading cause of death among children with autism, with 91% of fatalities occurring in those aged 14 years or younger. Children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown than their neurotypical peers, underscoring the critical need for vigilance and safety measures.

Four tragic incidents reported between June and September underscore the urgent need for awareness and preventive measures.

September 22: 5-year-old drowns in retention pond

On September 22, a 5-year-old autistic child drowned in a retention pond in Harris County. Authorities found the child after responding to reports of a missing person in the 20500 block of Keegans Ledge Lane, but sadly, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

September 18: 7-year-old found in neighbor's pool

Just days earlier, on September 18, a 7-year-old autistic boy was discovered unresponsive in a neighbor's pool on Fox Forest Trail in Harris County. Emergency responders arrived shortly after 6:45 p.m. and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive him.

August 25: 8-year-old found in lake

Earlier in August, 8-year-old Ryan Akabusi was found in a lake in Fort Bend County after being reported missing. His mother noticed he was gone early that morning, and security footage later captured him running through the neighborhood before extensive searches led to his tragic discovery.

June 27: 12-year-old drowns in Fulshear

Aisha Adebayo ( Photo: Fulshear Police Department)

In June, 12-year-old Aisha Adebayo drowned in a lake in Fulshear after slipping out of her home late at night. A large community search effort culminated in the heartbreaking confirmation of her accidental drowning.