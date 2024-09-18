7-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool in Harris County, pronounced dead

Authorities are on the scene after a 7-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in Harris County on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officials were called out to the 7300 block of Fox Forest Trail, just after 6:45 p.m.

Authorities said a deputy pulled the boy out of the water and were administering CPR on the boy.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Pct. 4)

Officials said the 7-year-old was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.