The search for 8-year-old Ryan Akagbusi, who was reported missing from Fort Bend County, ended in tragedy this morning when he was found in a lake near his home by Texas EquuSearch. Ryan, who was non-verbal and autistic, had been missing since early Saturday morning.

Deputies say Ryan was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Kendall Lake Drive in Richmond. His mother noticed he was missing shortly after she had last seen him at 4 a.m. When she began searching, she found his shoes down the road. A neighbor’s security camera later showed Ryan running through the neighborhood.

Authorities and volunteers searched the area extensively over the weekend.