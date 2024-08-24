A local Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Ryan Akagbusi who has been reported missing from Fort Bend County and law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating him.

Akagbusi was last seen in the 19900 block of Kendall Lake Drive in Richmond on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. Officials say he was last wearing a lilac shirt with underpants.

According to the sheriff's office, the 8-year-old is nonverbal but will respond to his name.

He is described as around five feet tall and weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665 or call 911.