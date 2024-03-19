A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot while driving Monday afternoon, Houston police say.

According to police, the incident is believed to have started near the South Sam Houston Parkway and West Hillcroft around noon. It ended in a crash on the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was initially called out to the scene, but the Houston Police Department later responded because it may have occurred in their jurisdiction, officials say.

According to police, witnesses stopped to check on a driver after a car struck a concrete barrier on the toll road and came to a stop. They found that the driver had been shot and called for help.

Police say the vehicle had some bullet holes on the driver’s side, and the man was reportedly shot in the head.

According to police, the incident may have involved two vehicles. Police say the suspect may have been in a black, four-door sedan.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the shooting stemmed from road rage or if the shooter and the other driver knew each other before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.