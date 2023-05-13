More than three years after the death of his girlfriend, one man in Fort Bend has been sentenced to 50 years for her murder.

Sheldon Wilfred Vashawn Magee, 48, was convicted for the murder of Kiva Herrera in August 2019, officials say.

According to Fort Bend County Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell, a Sugar Land hotel manager called police on Aug. 11, 2019, after a hotel guest told them a man was grabbing a woman by her shirt who was crying and struggling to get away from him in the parking lot.

Court records say the hotel manager went outside to see the woman, now identified as Herrera sitting on the ground with her hands together. The manager asked if everything was okay and Magee answered, saying they were having a "misunderstanding."

The hotel manager told officials Herrera looked "terrified", so they backed away and called the police.

Two witnesses who were at the hotel say Magee holding Herrera by her shirt while holding a pistol. They told authorities they saw Magee point the gun at Herrera and shoot her, then casually walk away.

Sheldon Wilfred Vashawn Magee (Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office)

When police arrived on the scene, a shot rang out and the manager told dispatchers the man had a gun.

Sugar Land officer Dixon saw Magee pointing a gun at him, and they exchanged shots before Magee ran around the corner of the hotel, according to records.

Officials say officers followed and found him laying in a catatonic state in the grass where he was detained.

When Magee was being brought to the patrol car, officers say he broke away and jumped into a lake next to the hotel, but he was quickly apprehended.

Court records say the jury heard testimony on how Magee and Herrera has been dating until Herrera ended it days before. She didn’t return to their apartment and when Magee found her car at the hotel, he stalked her for days before the shooting, officials say.

"Kiva Herrera was a courageous woman who walked away from an abusive relationship. The defendant stalked and terrorized Ms. Herrera as she tried to begin life without him and he ultimately murdered the woman he claimed to love," said Mitchell. "The jury’s verdict ensures that Sheldon Magee will never be able to harm someone else while also sending a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated in this community."

Authorities say evidence revealed one of the last text messages Herrera sent to Magee read: "God has revealed so much to me. He has also strengthened me! Strengthened me to know my worth! Strengthened me to walk away and never return to an abusive person such as yourself. You a 45 year old man and your choice in life is to now stalk me. Where do you think that will end up for you? I’m taking every steps with the law legally to protect myself and eventually justice will be served."

District Attorney Brian Middleton commented, "Too often domestic abuse ends in senseless tragedy. We honored the victim’s request and held Sheldon Magee accountable for his depraved, heartless, selfish actions. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to ending domestic violence and will continue to hold perpetrators accountable."

Magee was not eligible for probation and has to serve at least half his sentence before being considered for parole.

Fort Bend County has resources to support victims and survivors of domestic violence. The number to the Fort Bend County Women’s Center Crisis Hotline is (281)-342-HELP (4357) and the toll-free number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. If you or somebody you know is a victim of domestic violence, they are not alone, and they do not need to suffer in silence.