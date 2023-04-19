A Fort Bend County mental health facility tells FOX 26 their client has been relocated after neighbors spotted the man defecating on their driveway.

Aaron and Elizabeth Thomas said it first happened on March 17.

"I come out my garage door at 7:30 that morning getting ready to go to work, and I walk out, and I see a pile of feces in my driveway," says Elizabeth Thomas. "At first I'm like, oh my God, that was a huge dog. Then I realize that's not a dog."

Two days later, Ring camera video from their front door shows an unidentified man, wearing no pants or underwear, ripping lighting out of their front yard - about $1,500 worth of damage. The couple then called the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

"I show the deputy the video and a couple of screen grabs that I took of the guy's face, and he says, "Oh yeah, we know this guy. He's a resident next door, and he likes to cause trouble," said Elizabeth.

The couple said the deputy visited the facility next door and came back 20 minutes later with a police report number. They then contacted the staff at All Care Mental Health Services and were dissatisfied with their response.

"The staff said, well, it's not my responsibility. I'm not this man's guardian," said Elizabeth. "I said, well, shouldn't your house manager have noticed someone leaving the house without any pants on at 10:30 pm on a Sunday night? And she says, "Well, we don't restrict their movements, and we can't watch them 24 hours a day."

After being told the man would be taken care of, they were shocked at what their Ring camera caught the early morning of Apr. 16.

The video shows the man, without pants, squatting down in their driveway.

"He was sitting there squatting, defecating blood everywhere," said Aaron Thomas. "I called All Care...and I let her know, and she said the same thing. She's not responsible for them."

All Care Mental Health Services, which is based out of Sugar Land according to their website, told FOX 26 The Fort Bend Mental Health Warrant is aware of the issue, and the client is scheduled to be picked up by the sheriff Wednesday night.

The client's case manager from A to Z Health Solutions then released this statement:

"As our client's mental health case manager, it is our duty to protect the rights and confidentiality of our client. Our client has experienced severe mental illness and our team, in collaboration with home staff and provider(All Care Mental Health Group Home) have taken measures to get our client more intense services outside of the home, and removed from the community as soon as possible. It is important to note we are the case manager, and All Care Mental Health Services is the homeowner and staff providers. All Care is responsible for supervision of the home and placement. We are unable to disclose any additional information to honor HIPPA rights."

Aaron and Elizabeth Thomas said they're hoping he gets removed this time. They also said they have given enough information about the client to find out he had a violent criminal history.

"If I retaliate, or I protect, like the cop said, I can go to jail," said Aaron. "We're in Texas, and somebody shows up on your porch at 10:30 at night. If you own a gun, you're pretty much going to walk out and ask them what the hell they're doing. And a lot of people are going to shoot and then ask questions later."

The couple said they decided to speak with FOX 26 after they were told by an attorney in the DA's office to contact the media.

The Fort Bend DA's office confirmed with us their office met with the couple about the issue. They advised them to collect all evidence and file a complaint with the Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson states the couple was advised of possible charges that could be considered, but could not guarantee them until law enforcement conducted an investigation and turned it over for review.

The Sheriff's Office also has a specialized mental health unit, and the DA's office has a regulatory oversight of group homes.

"It was an amicable meeting where we provided helpful advice, but the homeowner said he was going to reach out to the media anyway," says a District Attorney spokesperson.