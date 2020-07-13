Fort Bend ISD will begin school year all online

article

Fort Bend ISD schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with no face-to-face instruction or extracurricular activities. Instead, the academic year will begin with virtual learning, the district announced Monday.

"Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures." the district wrote in a social media post.

Schools will then phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.

Before returning to work, all staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment.

All staff, students and visitors will undergo a non-contact temperature check prior to entering FBISD schools and facilities.

Face coverings will be required of all staff and students. Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 sq ft per student. Class sizes may vary depending on the size of the room.

Also, each school and campus will have a COVID-19 Crisis Team, and FBISD will follow all reporting and notification guidelines.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to break daily records throughout southeast Texas.