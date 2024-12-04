Former Fort Bend ISD superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck files lawsuit against district

A lawsuit has been filed against Fort Bend Independent School District, one of the largest school districts in Texas, for defamation and breach of contract under a voluntary retirement agreement.

Former superintendent of the district, Dr. Christie Whitbeck, filed the lawsuit with Houston law firm Tritico Rainey on Tuesday against FBISD Trustees Sonya Jones, David Hamilton and former trustee Judy Dae.

Dr. Whitbeck's VRA required the FBISD and trustees to issue a unified public statement about her retirement and keep from making negative comments.

The suit claims the Board breached the voluntary separation agreement they entered into prohibiting them from defaming, harassing, and bullying Dr. Whitbeck.

According to the lawsuit, the Board acted to retire Dr. Whitbeck months after voting 7-0 to extend her contract and give her a pay raise. They then forced her out in December 2023.

In the press conference, Tritico says her forced retirement was a shock to her and came without notice. Till this day, Dr. Whitbeck says she does not know why she was forced out.

FOX 26 has reached out to Fort Bend ISD for a statement and we are waiting for a response.