Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck's retirement approved

Dr. Christie Whitbeck's retirement as Superintendent of the Fort Bend Independent School District was approved on Monday evening, according to a release.

After six years with Fort Bend ISD, four as deputy superintendent and two as Superintendent of Schools, Whitbeck's last day in the district will be on December 11.

However, she will remain with the district as Superintendent Emeritus until June 30, 2024, to assist the Board of Trustees with the transition in leadership.

"I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past few years," Dr. Whitbeck said. "I am most proud of working to help our district develop more of a culture of kindness and caring. The progress we have made is very evident as I visit campuses. We have worked diligently to reduce the budget, pass a major bond, pass a VATRE allowing much needed raises for teachers and staff and the ability to add security guards to our elementary schools. My favorite part of being Superintendent was visiting the campuses and seeing students learning and in their extracurricular activities. I was always their number one cheerleader. This helped me keep the ‘main thing the main thing’ and my heart focused on what mattered most – our students. A highlight for me was also shaking the hands of 6,300 very excited graduates as they crossed the stage each year."