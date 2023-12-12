A Fort Bend ISD principal has been charged with solicitation of prostitution.

According to court records, Clements High School Principal James Brian Shillingburg, 43, was arrested on Monday.

James Brian Shillingburg (Photo: Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office))

According to the school’s website, Shillingburg has served as principal since 2022.

FOX 26 has reached out to Fort Bend ISD for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.