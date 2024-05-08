Welcome to Our Newest Journey – Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia Newsletter

article

Dear Valued Readers,

I am thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new community newsletter! As we embark on this exciting journey together, I want to extend a warm welcome to each of you, our insightful readers. Your support is what makes our explorations into crucial topics not only possible but profoundly impactful.

The coming year is poised to be a transformative period in America's history, with immigration and border issues playing a pivotal role in shaping our future. As we approach the 2024 elections, understanding the complexities of these matters becomes more essential than ever. This newsletter will serve as your compass in navigating the intricate landscape of policies, human stories, and the ripple effects they have on our society and political climate.

Here's a little more about me. My name is Jonathan Mejia. I was born and raised in Boston. My life experience offers a unique window into the immigration conversation. My story is as fascinating as it is instructive. Both of my parents immigrated legally from Honduras. Growing up my mother instilled in me the hope of new beginnings and a connection to a broader world and opportunities that only the United States could offer me.

Jonathan Mejia launches Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

One of those life-changing opportunities was higher education. I received a full tuition and room and board scholarship to Northeastern University in Boston. Go Huskies! Go NU! I have a keen interest in traveling and experiencing new things, meeting people, hearing their stories, and learning about their history and culture. I have traveled to nine countries – that has taken me to different continents: Central and South America, Europe. I have observed the pressing issues that individuals to leave their homelands — geopolitical strife, fear for personal security, and the search for opportunity.

Jonathan Mejia graduated from Northeastern University with a BA in journalism

Yet, my perspective is meticulously balanced. As an American citizen, I appreciate the safe harbor that the United States represents and the importance of upholding lawful processes. While on the other hand, I understand the desire of immigrants to come to America for more security and opportunities – like the ones I have benefited from.

Jonathan Mejia spent two years reporting on the ground in El Paso, Texas from the border.

My journalism career has taken me to live in big cities like New York, Boston, Miami, and now Houston, but most recently I was in El Paso, Texas. A place that will forever hold a special place in my heart, but it is also the doorstep to America. That's why it's known as El Paso del Norte (the path of the North) as many make their way to northern Mexico to enter the country at the southern border.

Jonathan Mejia joined Border Patrol to see how smugglers use storm drains in El Paso to smuggle migrants.

I spent two years living and reporting El Paso. This experience offered me an on-the-ground look at how the U.S. border influences not just a city but the tapestry of our nation. I have been able to do stories with key figures at the border:

Ride along with Border Patrol, where he witnessed the exhaustive resources used to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fly along with CBP's Air and Marine Operations, observing the vast measures taken from the skies to protect our borders.

Experiencing horse patrol efficacy within the remote desert landscapes of the Big Bend sector.

See how U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses K9s to help secure the border from drugs, money, and human smuggling.

Joining Texas DPS high above to understand surveillance and enforcement from a strategic vantage point.

Embarking on missions with Homeland Security Investigation's Anti-Human Smuggling Unit to dismantle operations that prey on the vulnerable.

Jonathan Mejia joined Border Patrol's Horse Patrol at the Big Bend Sector in west Texas.

Through these engagements, I have built a robust foundation of border and immigration knowledge, and I am eager to share this with you. Moreover, I'm looking forward to creating an interactive space where your voices and stories contribute to a broader understanding of these critical topics.

This newsletter isn't just about sharing information—it's about cultivating a community that cares. A community ready to listen, learn, and contribute to the essential dialogue surrounding immigration and U.S. border policies. I invite you to join me in this pursuit. Share your thoughts, your stories, and let's grow together as we approach an election year that promises to be a defining chapter in America's history.

Together, let's dive into the depths of these issues, guided by the expertise and passion of voices of experts and my reporting. Let's get after it, vamos con todo!—it's time to turn the page to our first edition!

With anticipation and warmth,

Jonathan Mejia, reporter with FOX 26 Houston, Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia