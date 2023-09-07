Two Fort Bend ISD Bush High School students were arrested after being found with handguns on Wednesday, the district says.

After a report was received on Wednesday, the district says school administration and campus officers immediately identified two students and conducted a search. The district says a handgun was confiscated from each student.

The students are no longer on campus, and criminal charges are being pursued, the district says.

"FBISD would like to commend school administration and the campus officers for taking swift and appropriate action to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The district also thanks the community member who reported this information quickly to school administration," the district said in a statement.

District officials also remind students, staff and families to "see something, share something", if it’s a matter of school safety.

"As a district, we ask all parents, guardians and community members to partner with us in our efforts to keep students safe by knowing what your child is bringing to and from school. For those parents who are gun owners, we ask that you exercise responsible gun ownership, which includes knowing where your firearm is at all times and making sure that it is locked and away from any child’s hands," the district’s statement reads.