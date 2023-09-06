Houston crime: Student found with loaded firearm on school campus

One student is facing charges after being found with a loaded firearm on a school campus on Wednesday, officials said.

According to a release from the Houston Independent School District, a Northside High School student was detained when the firearm was found among the student's belongings.

Houston ISD Police immediately confiscated the weapon and detained the student without any further incident.

School officials said, ‘they take these situations very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.'

No students were injured during the incident.