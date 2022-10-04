2 teens tussling over gun ends with 13-year-old boy shot in abdomen: FBCSO

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen by another teen in what appears to be an accident, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at a home in the 6900 block of Great Oaks Shadow around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital, and authorities say he is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office says two firearms were found upstairs in the home. Authorities believe the teens may have been playing with a gun before the shooting.

"From our preliminary information, appears that there was a tussle over the gun. Not sure if it was playing or if there was an altercation. The shooter, his finger ended up getting inside the trigger guard, the gun discharges," said FBCSO Sgt. McGuigan.

The sheriff’s office says the shooter, who appears to be around 18 years old, was detained.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.