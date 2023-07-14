Fort Bend County man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

A Fort Bend County man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Fort Bend Co. District Attorney's Office, Brian Walker, 53, was supposed to register back in June 2020 but lived in Missouri City for years without notifying law enforcement.

Brian Walker (Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office)

Once investigators learned about it, court documents claim they gave him an opportunity to register properly, but Walker refused, "insisting that the laws of Texas did not apply to him."

Sometime after, Walker fled the state but was captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona and brought back to Texas.

During his trial, jurors learned Walker was supposed to register as a sex offender because of three 2003 convictions in Arizona. Records also showed Walker was registered back in 2007 with the El Paso Police Department before telling them he was moving to Mexico.

Prosecutors, Craig Priesmeyer called the 53-year-old's actions deliberate, which is why he was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison. Now on added charges including Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements.

"He knew exactly what he was required to do," Priesmeyer said. "He signed, initialed, and even put his own thumbprint on the paperwork, acknowledging his registration requirements; and yet, he continuously refused to accept responsibility for his past and present actions."