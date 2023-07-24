Fort Bend County scam: Scammers targeting families searching for lost pets

Authorities in Fort Bend County are alerting people about a scam that involves your lost pet.

Losing a pet can be heartbreaking enough, as owners often spend hours desperately searching and posting online for help.

RELATED: OPERATION HYDRA: 28 child predators arrested, 19 children rescued, authorities say

Fort Bend County Animal Services said the scammer has been identified by victims as a male voice with a stutter.

Authorities say the scammer may have found accurate information about lost pets online and often times, will ask for money to a third-party cash app in order to reclaim your pet. Sometimes, the scammer may ask for money to pay the vet bills because the pet has allegedly been injured.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

FBCAS Director Rene Vasquez said, although the shelter’s name may appear on the caller ID, the facility will never ask for money through the phone.

"It’s definitely not us. We don’t even receive payment over the phone for any type of method. For us, the animal comes here, we automatically chip it. It has a tag, and we’ll be able to get the information, and we call the people," Vasquez said.

Vasquez adds that with more than 200 animals, the shelter has been over-capacity and is waiving fees, rather than asking for donations.

The Fort Bend County Animal Services said anyone who may have fallen victim to this scam should call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-342-4665.