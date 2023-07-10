Dozens of arrests were made during a five-week operation targeting gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants, Fort Bend County officials announced on Monday.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, carried out Operation Hawthorn between May 3 and June 9.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Officials say 50 people were arrested throughout Fort Bend County, the greater Houston area, and even one in North Carolina. Constables, deputies, and Houston police officers assisted in the operation.

Operation Hawthorn (Photo: Fort Bend County District Attorneys Office)

"Operation Hawthorn was implemented to suppress crime in our community by targeting known violent offenders and gang members. We will continue to conduct these type of operations to maintain safety and set a tone that we will not stop our pursuit of fugitives and violent offenders," District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

According to the DA’s Office, charges against those arrested included aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, crimes against children, weapons and drug crimes, and murder. Seven documented gang members were arrested, officials say.

The DA’s Office says five firearms, $9,855, and 10 ounces of marijuana were also recovered during the operation.