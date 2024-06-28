Fort Bend County Judge's Chief of Staff arrested for suspicion of DWI

An investigation is now underway after the Chief of Staff to Fort Bend County Judge KP George was arrested.

That's according to a statement released on Friday afternoon by KP George.

In the statement, KP George said, "My office is aware of the situation involving the arrest of Shaneka Smith, my Chief of Staff on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI.) I take this situation very seriously. The safety and trust of our community are our highest priorities, and we will continue to uphold the standards of integrity and accountability that our citizens expect from us. Further updates will be provided as they become available."