Fort Bend Co. Judge issues order requiring face coverings in county facilities

article

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has signed an order requiring the use of face coverings in county facilities.



This comes as the statewide mandate requiring the use of face masks will come to an end on Wednesday.

The order doesn't require busineses or other establishments from requiring employees or customers to wear face coverings.

However, Fort Bend County residents are 'strongly encouraged' to wear face coverings whenever it's not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.



The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 until 11:59 p.m. on June 1, unless a declaration of the local disaster for public health emergency is no longer in effect.