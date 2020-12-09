Fort Bend County increases COVID-19 Risk Level to highest category

article

Fort Bend County increased the COVID-19 Community Risk Level to the highest category on Wednesday.

Judge KP George announced the level was being elevated from Orange to Red and said the pace of positive cases in the county and region “continue to trend in the wrong direction.”

“Our hospital systems are working overtime to prepare for surge capacity and are coordinating with the Texas Medical Center. COVID-19 testing demand is high and continues to be a cornerstone of tracking the spread of this disease,” Judge George wrote.

He says the governor’s mask order, prohibition on mass gatherings and the public’s diligence over the last few holidays have helped fight a major COVID-19 surge, but officials are now seeing “alarming trends” as the holiday season kicks off.

“We are in a dangerous situation as our case counts soar and ICU beds fill up at unacceptable rates. This holiday season, let us get Texas Tough and fight COVID-19 by wearing our masks, getting tested, and cancel gatherings so we can protect ourselves and our loved ones,” he wrote.

The last change in the COVID-19 Risk Level came just days before Thanksgiving when the category increased from Yellow to Orange.

Now at the Red “High Risk” category, the County encourages residents to “Stay Home. Stay Safe”.

According to guidance from the County, the Red category means outbreaks are widespread and the healthcare system – including hospitals, testing and tracing capacity—is strained.

The County offers the following guidance for activities at this level:

- Avoid all gatherings of any size

- Avoid non-essential business and personal travel

- Avoid public transportation where possible

- Practice good hygiene and social distancing

- Cancel visits to nursing homes, long term care facilities and hospitals