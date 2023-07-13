Officials in Richmond and Fulshear say a gas leak outside of their city limits that prompted alerts to Fort Bend County residents has been resolved and there is no threat to the public.

The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management reported a ruptured gas main at 25323 Fulshear Gaston Road, near FM 723. They said the area of concern was within a 10-mile radius of the scene.

Residents in Richmond and other Fort Bend County cities reported receiving phone alerts that only read "GAS LEAK".

The City of Fulshear wrote on Facebook that they were notified around 11:42 a.m. that a pipeline was capped. They said that the leak was not in their city limits, and they didn’t send out the message.

The City of Richmond also said that the leak, which was not in their city limits, had been taken care of and there is no threat to the public.

Shortly after the alert was issued, the City of Missouri City also told their residents to disregard the message because it was "mistakenly sent to everyone in Fort Bend County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.