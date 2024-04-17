The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (FBCSO) is asking residents and businesses to join their camera registry program by sharing the locations of their security cameras.

This request stems from their Community Connect Program. It is a new initiative aimed at enhancing public safety and crime-solving capabilities. Powered by Fusus, Authorities this program offers a Real Time Crime Center in the Cloud, enabling faster investigations and emergency responses.

(Photo: Fort Bend County)

A key feature of the program is a camera registry, allowing residents and businesses to register their security cameras to aid in crime-solving efforts. The platform integrates public and private video feeds and includes functionalities such as 9-1-1 Integration and officer geolocation.

Sheriff Eric Fagan emphasizes the importance of community involvement in creating a safer environment.

"Continuing to build a real partnership between our residents and businesses and the Sheriff’s Office is the key to a successful public safety landscape," says Sheriff Eric Fagan. "This new platform will enable us to operate more efficiently to create a safer county for our residents. I strongly urge all the security camera owners in the community to take part in this fantastic new program.

With over 900 employees, the FBCSO is committed to protecting nearly 900,000 residents across 885 square miles. The Community Connect Program represents a significant step forward in enhancing public safety within Fort Bend County.